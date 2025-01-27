Apparel Group opens 11th store of Victoria’s Secret in India

The new outlet of Victoria’s Secret is located at Nexus Mall in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: American intimate speciality brand Victoria’s Secret has expanded its footprint in South India with the launch of a new outlet in Hyderabad, at Nexus Mall, a press release said on Monday.

This launch marks the brand’s 11th store in the country and its second location in Hyderabad, following the one at Inorbit Mall, Madhapur.

Victoria’s Secret operates in the Indian market through its partner Apparel Group India.

“The opening of our second store in Hyderabad highlights the growing demand for Victoria’s Secret products in India,” said Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India. “This new location is particularly special to us as it enables us to engage with the local community and provide them access to premium beauty products in an exceptional shopping environment.”

The latest store carries the full range of Victoria’s Secret’s beauty and personal care products, accessories, and fragrances including Bombshell, Tease, and Bare Eau de Parfum lines.

“Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing cities in India, and this new store launch allows us to meet the increasing demand for premium brands and luxurious experiences. The store has been thoughtfully designed to provide an unparalleled shopping environment, reflecting our dedication to delivering top-quality products and outstanding customer service,” said Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India.

Victoria’s Secret made its debut in India in 2021 through its e-commerce platform victoriassecret.in., offering fragrances, beauty and personal care products. In 2022, it marked its physical presence in the country with the launch of its flagship store at Palladium Mall in Mumbai.

American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret was founded in 1977 by brothers Roy and Gaye Raymond. Today, the company boasts a global presence with approximately 1,350 retail stores located in 70 countries.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail giant based in Dubai, UAE. The company has over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries and markets more than 80 brands including Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, and R&B Fashion.

In India, it operates more than 20 brands and over 250 stores across 38 cities.