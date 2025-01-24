Australian brand Mermade Hair debuts in India with Reliance’s Tira

Customers can now explore the complete range of Mermade Hair products including hair tools, haircare formulations, and accessories on Tira’s online marketplace

Bengaluru: Australian hair styling brand Mermade Hair has entered the Indian market in partnership with Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty platform Tira.

“I am so excited to bring our Australian hair brand to India,” said Tara Simich, Founder of Mermade Hair, said in a press release. “I believe that every person here deserves personal, high-quality hair care that will reflect their beauty, and I’m excited to be part of the journey to healthier, more confident hair.”

Launched in 2019, as a digitally native brand powered by Instagram, Mermade Hair quickly built a loyal community of over 450k followers on Instagram and 90k on TikTok.

Indian customers can now explore the complete range of Mermade Hair products including hair tools, haircare formulations, and accessories on Tira’s online marketplace.

Since its launch in 2023, Tira has brought several global beauty and wellness brands to India. Most recently, it introduced Shein’s cosmetic brand SheGlam, Korean beauty brand TIRTIR and the skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader.