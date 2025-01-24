Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessSpotlight

Australian brand Mermade Hair debuts in India with Reliance’s Tira

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
158
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Customers can now explore the complete range of Mermade Hair products including hair tools, haircare formulations, and accessories on Tira’s online marketplace

Bengaluru: Australian hair styling brand Mermade Hair has entered the Indian market in partnership with Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty platform Tira.

“I am so excited to bring our Australian hair brand to India,” said Tara Simich, Founder of Mermade Hair, said in a press release. “I believe that every person here deserves personal, high-quality hair care that will reflect their beauty, and I’m excited to be part of the journey to healthier, more confident hair.” 

Launched in 2019, as a digitally native brand powered by Instagram, Mermade Hair quickly built a loyal community of over 450k followers on Instagram and 90k on TikTok. 

Indian customers can now explore the complete range of Mermade Hair products including hair tools, haircare formulations, and accessories on Tira’s online marketplace.

Since its launch in 2023, Tira has brought several global beauty and wellness brands to India. Most recently, it introduced Shein’s cosmetic brand SheGlam, Korean beauty brand TIRTIR and the skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleMannu Mathew -

Lakshita’s rise: From ethnic wear to fusion fashion

Lakshita has combined innovation, customer care, and quality to grow in the competitive fusion wear marketNew Delhi: Lakshita, known...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In