DLF Q3 net profit jumps 61% to Rs 1,059 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,737 cr

Total income rose to Rs 1,737.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,643.51 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

New Delhi: Real estate major DLF on Friday reported a 61% increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,058.73 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 655.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,737.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,643.51 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the April-December period of the 2024-25 fiscal, the company’s net profit rose to Rs 3,084.62 crore from Rs 1,803.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 5,648.12 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 4,641.64 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

DLF’s share price declined 2.8% on Friday to close at Rs 695.05 apiece on the BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,72,046.54 crore.