Walmart announces strategic pilots with India-based startups

By Lalit K Jha

New Delhi: Walmart, America’s mega retail chain, has announced strategic pilots with India-based startups to provide solutions for its US supply chain and sourcing operations.

“Tech innovation is what drives real-world solutions to move forward a globally resilient supply chain. By collaborating with global innovators, we’re leveraging fresh ideas to build a more resilient supply network,” said Kyle Carlyle, Vice President of sourcing Innovation & Surety of Supply, at Walmart.

The three startups selected for pilot programmes include Pune-based KBCols Sciences, Chennai-based GreenPod Labs, and Bengaluru-based Cropin, a media release said, adding that these companies participated in the Walmart Growth Summit last year.

The release said that solutions from each will help drive innovation at scale across Walmart’s supply chains.

The media release said the pilot programmes will test solutions that augment the availability of better and fresher products for Walmart’s consumers in the US and around the world, reduce product waste, and create sustainable alternatives for intermediate products used in manufacturing processes, such as synthetic textile dyes, to reduce environmental impact.

“As a people-led, tech-powered company, we are always looking for new ways to innovate. These three brands demonstrate our innovation goals across both the food and textile industry,” Carlyle said.

KBCols Sciences, based in Pune, India, manufactures non-GMO natural dyes by fermenting microbes from agricultural waste across India. These natural dyes can be used for various textiles, promoting more efficient manufacturing by reducing water and energy usage in the dying process.

As a more sustainable alternative to synthetic dyes, this innovation paves the way for more regenerative methods in mass-produced clothing. The pilot will evaluate KBCol’s dyes and their properties, testing them on woven materials and jersey cotton, Walmart said.

GreenPod Labs, a Chennai-based company, produces small sachets filled with plant extracts that activate the natural defence mechanisms of fruits and vegetables, slowing down ripening and mimicking the state when it is still on the vine. This extends travel times in the supply chain, enabling produce to stay fresh longer.

“This innovation has the potential to unlock new sourcing geographies for Walmart, enable cost-effective shipping, and improve quality & freshness for customers. In collaboration with UC Davis, Walmart will pilot GreenPod sachets to evaluate their effectiveness,” it said.

Cropin, based in Bengaluru, offers an AI-driven AgTech platform that provides valuable insights into crop yields, enhancing productivity, optimising resource use, and ensuring consistent harvest quality. The pilot will test this technology on the produce supply chains to gain a deeper understanding of yield estimations, crop health, and seasonal transition timing.

“Improved data accuracy can help Walmart source perishable commodities more effectively, potentially improving quality and availability for customers while reducing waste. This pilot launch is in collaboration with Walmart Global Tech’s Sparkubate programme, empowering start-up innovators to scale their ideas and tackle the most pressing challenges in retail,” the company said.