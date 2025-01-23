Olio Pizza opens six new outlets in association with Reliance SMART

The brand takes another step towards its 2026 growth targets

New Delhi: Olio Pizza, a brand under Curefoods plans to launch six new offline outlets in partnership with Reliance SMART. These outlets will be located in Mumbai (Virar, Vasai, Boisar), Pune (Aundh and Pimple Gaurav), and Rajkot. This expansion strengthens the brand’s presence in key cities and aligns with its goal of becoming a Rs 500 crore brand by 2026.

Since its inception, Olio Pizza has achieved Rs 100 crore ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) within just 15 months. Currently, the brand is growing at an impressive 25% quarter-on-quarter and is on track to scale to Rs 200 crore ARR by the end of 2024.

“At Curefoods, our vision is to create beloved food brands that resonate with our customers’ tastes and lifestyles. Olio Pizza’s rapid growth is a testament to the quality and appeal of its offerings. The partnership with Reliance SMART enables us to bring the Olio experience closer to more communities across India,” said Ankit Nagori, Founder, of Curefoods. “As we expand to 500 locations by 2026, we remain committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences while nurturing new brands and scaling our existing portfolio. With each milestone, we are moving closer to building a ₹500 crore brand that redefines the pizza segment in India.”

By 2026, the brand aims to establish a presence in 500 locations across 60-70 cities, further solidifying its position as a major player in the Indian food market.

Curefoods is a leading house of F&B brands in India, founded by Ankit Nagori in 2020. The company houses brands like EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle, among others. With over 500 cloud kitchens and offline stores, Curefoods caters to more than 10 cuisines across 40 cities in India.