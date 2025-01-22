Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Reliance Consumer Products acquires food brand SIL

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
21
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

RCPL plans to enhance SIL Foods’ product offerings through improved quality standards, wider distribution networks, and marketing campaigns

Bengaluru: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL) has acquired food brand SIL which retails a range of packaged products such as jams, sauces, mayonnaise, and canned goods.

“SIL Foods, with its trusted legacy, offers an exciting opportunity to bring iconic Indian flavours and products back to consumers in new and innovative formats,” said Ketan Mody, COO of RCPL, said in a press release. “We believe that with our expertise in consumer engagement, innovation, and distribution, we can unlock the brand’s full potential and make it even more relevant in today’s fast-evolving marketplace.”

RCPL plans to enhance SIL Foods’ product offerings through improved quality standards, wider distribution networks, and marketing campaigns, which will elevate the brand’s presence across the country.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for SIL Foods,” said Ajay Mariwala, Managing Director of SIL Foods. “RCPL will help breathe new life into the SIL brand by expanding its reach and bringing the authentic SIL products to a broader, modern audience.”

RCPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) and offers products spanning food, beverages, personal hygiene, home care, personal grooming, and beauty.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessPTI -

HUL to acquire Minimalist for Rs 2670 cr

The company will acquire a 90.5% stake in the company through a combination of secondary buyouts and primary infusion...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In