Reliance Consumer Products acquires food brand SIL

Bengaluru: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL) has acquired food brand SIL which retails a range of packaged products such as jams, sauces, mayonnaise, and canned goods.

“SIL Foods, with its trusted legacy, offers an exciting opportunity to bring iconic Indian flavours and products back to consumers in new and innovative formats,” said Ketan Mody, COO of RCPL, said in a press release. “We believe that with our expertise in consumer engagement, innovation, and distribution, we can unlock the brand’s full potential and make it even more relevant in today’s fast-evolving marketplace.”

RCPL plans to enhance SIL Foods’ product offerings through improved quality standards, wider distribution networks, and marketing campaigns, which will elevate the brand’s presence across the country.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for SIL Foods,” said Ajay Mariwala, Managing Director of SIL Foods. “RCPL will help breathe new life into the SIL brand by expanding its reach and bringing the authentic SIL products to a broader, modern audience.”

RCPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) and offers products spanning food, beverages, personal hygiene, home care, personal grooming, and beauty.