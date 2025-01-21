The Organic World expands Karnataka footprint, launches in Mysore

The company opened two new stores in Mysore, located at Ramakrishna Nagar and Vijayanagar

Bengaluru: The Organic World (TOW), a South Indian grocery retail chain and flagship brand of Nimida Group, has extended its presence in Karnataka by making its debut in Mysore.

“Mysore, with its rich cultural heritage and progressive embrace of chemical-free lifestyles, was the natural destination to expand beyond the metros. By launching in Mysore, we aim to empower more families with our worry-free, wholesome, curated options,” said Gaurav Manchanda, Founder, Nimida Group in a press release.

TOW’s expansion plan includes additional stores in Mysore, Pune, Coimbatore, Chennai and Delhi. It will be a mix of company-owned (COCO) and franchise-operated (FOFO) stores strategically located in key catchment areas.

Founded in 2017, TOW currently operates 24 retail stores across Bengaluru, Mysore and Hyderabad, offering nearly 3,000 products in the food, grocery, personal care and home care range.

The Bengaluru-based company is targeting to achieve a 100 crore by the end of FY25, up from about Rs 35 crore in FY24, Manchanda told IndiaRetailing in a previous interaction.