MR.D.I.Y. opens its 285th store in India at Reach 3Roads, Gurugram

Developed by the Reach Group, a trusted name in real estate, Reach 3Roads continues to redefine retail and entertainment standards in Gurugram.

New Delhi: Home improvement retailer MR.D.I.Y. has opened its 285th store in India at Reach 3Roads, Sector 70, Gurugram, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The new store features over 18,000 SKUs across 10 major categories, including household essentials, hardware, electronics, toys, and stationery.