MR.D.I.Y. opens its 285th store in India at Reach 3Roads, Gurugram

“We are delighted to welcome MR.D.I.Y. to Reach 3Roads. Their commitment to affordability and excellence aligns perfectly with our vision of offering an exceptional shopping and leisure experience for our visitors,” said Nandini Taneja, Regional Director – Leasing, Reach Group.
Developed by the Reach Group, a trusted name in real estate, Reach 3Roads continues to redefine retail and entertainment standards in Gurugram. Home to a diverse array of brands like Samsung, Starbucks, Imagine, Croma, Sagar Ratna, Haldiram’s, The Spice Plate, Wow! Momo, and more, the addition of MR.D.I.Y. further strengthens its reputation as a premier lifestyle hub.
MR.D.I.Y. is Asia’s largest home improvement retailer, offering high-quality, affordable products that cater to the everyday needs of families. Operating in multiple countries, the brand has become a household name for its wide variety of items, exceptional customer service, and commitment to its core motto, “ALWAYS LOW PRICES.”
Reach Group is a leading real estate developer with over a decade of experience in creating iconic projects that inspire and empower communities.