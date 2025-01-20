Register Now
Lingerie brand Krvvy raises Rs 6.1 cr pre-seed funding from Titan Capital, All In Capital

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Plans to Expand Online and Offline Presence to Redefine Innerwear for Indian Women

New Delhi: Innerwear and shapewear brand Krvvy has successfully raised Rs 6.1 crore in a pre-seed funding round. The round was co-led by Titan Capital and All In Capital, with participation from angel investors including Nikita Gupta (Co-founder, Hospital), Emmanuel Suraj (CEO, DefinEquity), Anuj Jain (VP, Investwell), and Anubhav Arora (Head of Credit, Metalbook).

Founded in May 2024 by Yash Goyal and Anant Bhardwaj, engineering graduates turned entrepreneurs, Krvvy’s product portfolio currently includes bras, underwear, and shapewear, all designed with a solution-first approach that blends functionality, comfort, and style.

“We are thrilled to welcome Titan Capital and All In Capital as partners in our mission to redefine the women’s innerwear industry. This funding will be directed towards expanding our product portfolio, advancing research and development, and scaling our online and offline presence across India,” said Speaking about the milestone, said Yash Goyal, chief executive officer (CEO), Krvvy. “Our goal is to create functional innerwear that not only caters to Indian body types but also meets the growing demand for practical and comfortable designs in this category.”

The fresh funds will enable the brand to expand its operations nationwide, focusing on both online platforms—through its website and marketplaces like Amazon and Myntra—and offline retail channels.

