How One Global is redefining retail and recreation in Gurugram

Conceived as Gurugram’s first Sociozone, One Global stands out with its unique concept, blending high-street ambience with hyperlocal convenience.

New Delhi: Capital Developers is all set to unveil One Global, an upcoming landmark project in Sector 73, Gurugram, that promises to transform the retail and lifestyle landscape of the city. Conceived as Gurugram’s first Sociozone, One Global stands out with its unique concept, blending high-street ambience with hyperlocal convenience.

The project is designed to offer a one-of-a-kind retail and recreation space, catering to the growing demand for premium shopping experiences while also serving as a social hub for residents and visitors alike. With a planned handover by October 2025, it promises to deliver a vibrant, high-quality destination that sets new standards in retail and lifestyle offerings.

Unique Edge

One of the key attractions of One Global is its waterfront retail experience, which is designed to become a central feature in Gurugram.

The project encompasses 1.145 acres of tranquil water bodies and seating areas, creating an idyllic setting for shopping and dining.

This waterfront integration, paired with an expansive high-street design, fosters an inviting atmosphere for visitors, making it ideal for both retail therapy and relaxation.

Unlike traditional retail developments, One Global emphasizes creating a vibrant, community-oriented space that seamlessly blends shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Additionally, One Global is committed to maintaining international standards in construction and design.

The project includes 82 plots, each with G + 4 levels, and is constructed to meet global benchmarks for high-street retail. This dedication to quality illustrates Capital Developers’ vision of establishing a world-class Sociozone™ that sets a new precedent for retail experiences in India.

“Our flat slab structure maximizes the glass façade, offering exceptional branding opportunities with a height of 19 meters from ground level. This includes a double-height basement, a ground floor measuring 5.1 meters, and subsequent floor heights of 3.9 meters for the first floor and 3.2 meters for the second, third, and fourth floors, undoubtedly providing us with a significant advantage,” said Ankur Chandok, Director, Capital Developers.

Moreover, the project will feature over 400 dedicated parking spaces, including additional green area parking, ensuring more capacity than any other SCO development in the area,” added Ankur Chandok.

Project Details

Covering 7.4 acres of prime retail space, One Global is strategically situated in Sector 73, Gurugram, offering excellent connectivity and visibility. The development aims to appeal to a diverse audience, from residents seeking convenience to tourists looking for a premium shopping experience.

The project’s layout emphasizes a high-street ambience, featuring wide walkways, open-air spaces, and a variety of retail outlets designed to create a dynamic and engaging atmosphere.

In a significant partnership, the InterContinental Group has been signed on as the operator for a 5-star hotel, adding a luxury hospitality element to the project. This collaboration enhances One Global’s stature as a multi-faceted destination.

With its innovative design, strategic location, and comprehensive mix of retail, recreation, and hospitality, One Global is poised to become a landmark development in Gurugram, catering to evolving consumer needs and offering an unmatched lifestyle experience.

The Journey

Founded in 1986, Capital Developers has established itself as a leading name in commercial real estate, specializing in the development and leasing of A+ grade office infrastructure for some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

With a proven track record of over 35 years, the company has successfully developed, owned, and leased more than 10 million square feet of premium office and IT/ITES spaces across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Capital Developers consistently delivers high-quality projects that adhere to international construction standards, ensuring rigorous audits and approvals by top international property consultants (IPCs) to meet global best practices.

With an impressive portfolio comprising over 100 clients, including leading multinationals and tech giants, the firm is recognized for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Capital Developers maintains a land bank of 50 acres earmarked for future expansion, reinforcing its strategic growth plans in the competitive real estate market. The firm remains focused on delivering high-quality, innovative office spaces that align with the evolving demands of modern businesses, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the real estate industry.