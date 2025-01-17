Register Now
Havells Q3 net profit slips 3.5% to Rs 278 cr; revenue rises 10.8% to Rs 4,889 cr

Representative Image | Image Credit: Pexels
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.91 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago

New Delhi: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.45 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 277.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.91 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

However, its revenue from operations rose 10.76 per cent to Rs 4,888.98 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 4,413.86 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Havells India’s total expenses increased 12.18 per cent to Rs 4,575.97 crore in the December quarter.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, also grew 10.81 per cent to Rs 4,953.31 crore.

Its Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, “Havells consumer, industrial and infrastructure segments delivered healthy performance, although commodity fluctuations impacted wires growth, resulting in moderate overall revenue growth”.

Over the outlook, he said: “We remain positive on better demand and margin scenario in forthcoming quarters”.

The board of Havells, in a meeting held on Thursday, declared an interim dividend of 400 per cent, which is Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,557.30 on BSE, up 1.94 per cent from the previous close.

