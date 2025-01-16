Zepto triples annual GOV to $3 billion in 8 months

The Mumbai-based firm posted a revenue of Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, more than two-fold increase from Rs 2,025 crore in the previous fiscal year

New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site X to share that the company has achieved $3 billion in annualised gross order value (GOV).

The Mumbai-based firm posted a revenue of Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, more than two-fold increase from Rs 2,025 crore in the previous fiscal year.

“In April 2024, we shared with Goldman Sachs in a research note that Zepto had crossed $1B in Annualized GOV. 8 months later, in January 2025, we are now at approximately $3B in Annualized GOV (Rs ~24,500 Crores),” Palicha wrote.

The company’s GOV stood at $550 million in January 2023.

Zepto, which is headed for an IPO, also marginally reduced losses to Rs 1,248.6 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 1,272.4 crore in 2022-23, according to data shared by Tofler.

“This milestone is entirely due to the execution, rigour, and discipline of this team (that I am lucky to be a part of). With this team, I am confident we will continue growing with a clear path to PAT profitability in the near term,” Palicha wrote.