KisaanSay raises $2 mn to expand food biz

New Delhi: Startup KisaanSay has raised $2 million (about Rs 17 crore) from investors to expand business.

Founded by Nitin Puri, Manoj Karki, and Vaishali Mehta, KisaanSay was created to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has “closed a $2 million pre-seed funding round led by Jungle Ventures through First Cheque@Jungle, its platform for partnering with second-time-founders and seasoned operators at the idea, pre-seed, and Seed stages.”

The round also saw participation from senior leaders in the food industry.

The funds from this round will be used to strengthen KisaanSay’s marketing efforts, build a world-class team, and scale its operations, focusing on expanding the company’s product portfolio and distribution footprint.

KisaanSay partners with farmer collectives in natural farming clusters across mountain valleys, forests, tribal areas, and drylands, ensuring each product is grown, minimally processed, and packaged at its origin.

With a portfolio of over 80 products spanning 12 categories, KisaanSay operates through a unique co-brand and co-profit partnership model with 20 farmer collectives representing more than 50,000 farmers.

Its omnichannel distribution spans leading e-commerce platforms, its direct-to-consumer channel, and retail stores in Delhi NCR, the statement said.