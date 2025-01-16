Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Finance and FundingLatest News

KisaanSay raises $2 mn to expand food biz

PTI
By PTI
14
0
Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The round also saw participation from senior leaders in the food industry

New Delhi: Startup KisaanSay has raised $2 million (about Rs 17 crore) from investors to expand business.

Founded by Nitin Puri, Manoj Karki, and Vaishali Mehta, KisaanSay was created to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has “closed a $2 million pre-seed funding round led by Jungle Ventures through First Cheque@Jungle, its platform for partnering with second-time-founders and seasoned operators at the idea, pre-seed, and Seed stages.”

The round also saw participation from senior leaders in the food industry.

The funds from this round will be used to strengthen KisaanSay’s marketing efforts, build a world-class team, and scale its operations, focusing on expanding the company’s product portfolio and distribution footprint.

KisaanSay partners with farmer collectives in natural farming clusters across mountain valleys, forests, tribal areas, and drylands, ensuring each product is grown, minimally processed, and packaged at its origin.

With a portfolio of over 80 products spanning 12 categories, KisaanSay operates through a unique co-brand and co-profit partnership model with 20 farmer collectives representing more than 50,000 farmers.

Its omnichannel distribution spans leading e-commerce platforms, its direct-to-consumer channel, and retail stores in Delhi NCR, the statement said.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

Spencer’s Retail Q3 loss narrows to Rs 47.3 cr

The company had a "soft festive quarter concerning consumer spending," said Spencer's Retail in its investor presentationNew Delhi: Spencer's...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In