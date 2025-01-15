Gokul Kandhi takes charge as Chief Operating Officer, Curefoods

With over 18 years of experience in the retail, FMCG, and startup sectors, Gokul brings expertise in product marketing and go-to-market strategies

New Delhi: Food and beverage house of brands Curefoods has announced the promotion of Gokul Kandhi to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), a release by the company said on Thursday.

Gokul has been a key contributor to Curefoods’ success since its inception. As the Business Head, he has played a pivotal role in building the company’s powerhouse of popular F&B brands, including EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle. Under his leadership, Curefoods has scaled its operations to over 500 cloud kitchens and offline stores, serving more than 10 cuisines in 40 cities across the country.

With over 18 years of experience in the retail, FMCG, and startup sectors, Gokul brings expertise in product marketing, go-to-market strategies, media planning, and business management.

“It’s an honour to take on the role of COO at Curefoods and lead the next phase of growth for a company that has been a pioneer in India’s F&B landscape. I look forward to working with our incredible team to expand our reach, strengthen our brands, and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers,” said Kandhi.

“Gokul has been a cornerstone of Curefoods’ success. His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping our journey so far. As COO, I am confident that Gokul will continue to drive operational excellence and propel Curefoods to even greater heights.”

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Nagori. The company is home to popular brands such as EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle, and operates over 500 cloud kitchens and offline stores across 40 cities in India. Curefoods offers a variety of cuisines, catering to the diverse tastes of Indian consumers.