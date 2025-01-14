Creaticity unveils ‘The Land of Furniture’ positioning

Pune-based creaticity mall will establish itself as ‘The Land of Furniture’ enabling complete furniture and home décor solutions to customers across the country

Mumbai: Creaticity, a home furniture and décor specialty destination in Pune, has transformed from a local Pune hub to a national destination for furniture and home interior solutions determined to woo customers across the country in a phased manner, Mahesh M, CEO of Creaticity, told IndiaRetailing.

“As a continued and committed journey over the past 17 years, we have fortified our promise as ‘The Land of Furniture’ for India catering to every imaginable home décor need of customers from across the country, not just Pune,” he said.

Creaticity will offer complete home décor solutions to customers in six key cities in Maharashtra including Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar.

“Our first objective is to cater to cities within a drive time of four hours or 200 km before expanding our sphere,” Mahesh explained.

Once the team is ready with the logistical capability to service customers beyond Maharashtra, the plan is to target Gujarat and Goa, followed by key cities in other cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi. This will be supported by sharp, targeted digital marketing, knowledge sharing events and a unique surround campaign that reaches out to clearcut customer segments.

Creaticity is working on strategic associations and will partner with vertical marketplace leaders to achieve scale and lean on their logistics capabilities to fulfil even single-piece orders.

In addition to a wider geographical play, ‘The Land of Furniture’ promise comprises a broader service approach. It entails offering complete design solutions and assisted online and offline shopping with access to 52,000 products across 2 lakh square feet of space through 32 doors and close to 100 brands.

This would be an omnichannel model with an integrated approach aided by a revamped website enabling physical visits and assisted buying.

Once at the campus, customers will be treated to a completely revamped visual identity beginning with the new massive home-shaped entrance, larger-than-life-size Furniture Love installations, and Inspire Pods dotted across the open pathways, to name a few features, which reflect the brand’s renewed brand promise as The Land of Furniture. The Inspire pods are home-shaped glass houses showcasing various looks of living, dining and bedrooms. Customers must scan the QR codes to get private access to the space.

“We will have five or six such Inspire Pods in the next couple of months showcasing real-life settings,” explained Mahesh. To add comfort and convenience to the much-needed ‘information journey’, in this category, a three-level messaging strategy is in place comprising ‘Who is where’—navigation signages; ‘What is Where’—providing detailed knowledge on product categories, and ‘Why buy here’—explaining multiple reasons to make customers feel assured while making these high-value high-emotional involvement decisions.

Creaticity was launched 17 years ago as Ishanya, focusing on both exteriors as well as interior design segments. Seven years ago, the destination was rebranded as Creaticity and its focus sharpened. The exteriors and contractor-led categories were let go, to zone in on interiors. Furthermore, Creaticity has adopted a ‘house of brands’ model bringing international brands like Konfor, Febal Casa, Alf Italia, Natuzzi Editions, Gautier and Index Living Mall to India.

‘Today, we have the finest curated collective of brands from all over the world and India, thereby making the customer visits worthwhile and compelling enough to complete their home-making journey all at one place, with one reliable brand partner Creaticity,” Mahesh elaborated.

Today, the destination has a wide range of brands from across the globe catering to all price points. In the financial year 2025, the mall will cross 90% occupancy with a few more brands scheduled to open in the coming months. These include Gautier from France, Natuzzi Editions from Italy, PepperFry Luxe, Home Stop, Trezure Casa and a market leading Indian premium brand.

“With Ishanya, we started with a great brand promise. Somewhere along the way, we realized that there was a certain promise-delivery learning. Also, our entire ecosystem had to be geared up and made ready. It was an aggregation of retail shops and we were seen as just a space provider,” explained Mahesh.

“The big shift about being The Land of Furniture is that from a space enabler, we are becoming a solutions provider with the right mix of brands, products and prices,” he added.

“We have worked hard and diligently since inception, now reaching where we wanted to be. From now on, it will only be about adding finesse and finish in improving the customer experience, increasing our market share…chiselling away to achieve perfection.”

The goal in terms of numbers is to reach a double-digit market share and double the trading density (TD) to Rs 1,000 per square foot in two years, The subsequent goal would be to aim for a further 50% growth in TD over such a large destination to become market leaders.

“The renewed promise will help us showcase to the world that we at Creaticity offer a massive and diverse range of products and services within the furniture and home decor, starting from prestige or economy, going all the way to premium through a whole collective of reputed brands with different product propositions, unified as ‘the land of furniture’ thereby delivering value to all stakeholders including customers and partners,” he concluded.