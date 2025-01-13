Register Now
Google News
spot_img
FoodFood & GroceryLatest NewsRetailRetail Employees' Day 2016

Retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.22% in Dec: Govt data

PTI
By PTI
6
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.48 per cent in November and 5.69 per cent in December 2023

New Delhi: Retail inflation slowed to a four-month low of 5.22 per cent in December compared to 5.48 per cent in November, mainly due to easing of prices in food basket, according to government data released on Monday.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.48 per cent in November and 5.69 per cent in December 2023.

According to CPI data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basked reduced to 8.39 per cent in December. It was 9.04 per cent in November and 9.53 per cent in December 2023.

“The CPI (General) and food inflation in December 2024 is the lowest in the last four months,” the NSO said.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India raised the inflation projection for the current fiscal year to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent. It also said the lingering food price pressures are likely to keep headline inflation elevated in the December quarter.

The CPI-based headline inflation increased from an average of 3.6 per cent during July-August to 5.5 per cent in September and further to 6.2 per cent in October 2024.

Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

FHRAI raises concerns over Zomato, Swiggy’s “private label” food delivery foray

According to FHRAI, Zomato and Swiggy are now using their market dominance to directly compete with the very businesses...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In