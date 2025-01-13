Landmark Group’s Lifestyle hits 125 store milestone in India

Located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, the latest store is the 10th outlet of the company in Mumbai, and 28th in the western region

Bengaluru: Landmark Group’s department store chain Lifestyle is continuing its expansion spree and has launched its 125th store in Mumbai, a company official wrote on social media.

Located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, the latest store is the 10th outlet of the company in Mumbai, and 28th in the western region.

“Lifestyle unveils its 125th store at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai,” said Vivek Thilakan, Senior Vice President – Operations (West) at Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the latest store.

“Lifestyles’ association with Phoenix Malls dates back to 2002 when we launched our store in this very same mall. We are very proud to state that we are currently present in all Phoenix Malls across the country,” Thilakan further added.

The new store offers self-checkout facilities and provides an omnichannel experience with features such as ‘click and collect’ that allow customers to order online and collect merchandise from a Lifestyle store of their choice.

Lifestyle is a large format department store that offers apparel, footwear, children’s wear and toys, furniture and home furnishings, and personal grooming. Typically, a Lifestyle store is spread across an area of 20,000 – 50,000 sq. ft. depending on the location and assortments.

The brand houses more than 350 national and international brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Arrow, Park Avenue, Benetton, Nike, Adidas, Allen Solly, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Tissot, and Tag Heuer.

The chain celebrated the opening of its 100th store in May 2023. It plans to open at least 50 new stores to expand its retail footprint in the country in the next three to four years.