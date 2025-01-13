NRF Big Show 2025: Burberry CEO Joshua Schulman, Nordstrom’s Pete Nordstrom discuss future of Luxury

In the fireside chat moderated by Nordstrom, Schulman offered a glimpse into his strategic vision for Burberry, a brand synonymous with British heritage and global prestige

New York: Luxury retail took centre stage at the SAP Theatre during a compelling session titled “Beyond Heritage: Crafting Iconic Brands for the Dynamic Consumer Market” at the NRF Big Show 2025. The event brought together two industry leaders—Joshua Schulman, CEO of Burberry, and Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer of Nordstrom Inc.—to discuss the evolving dynamics of the luxury industry.

In the fireside chat moderated by Nordstrom, Schulman offered a glimpse into his strategic vision for Burberry, a brand synonymous with British heritage and global prestige. He emphasized the delicate balance between preserving tradition and embracing innovation, especially in the face of shifting consumer expectations.

“At Burberry, we are deeply rooted in a 168-year-old legacy,” Schulman remarked. “Our mission is to honour that history while making bold moves in digital innovation and sustainability to connect with the modern, global consumer.”

Nordstrom, a veteran in the retail space, echoed Schulman’s sentiments, noting the importance of data-driven strategies and consumer-centric approaches. He highlighted Nordstrom’s journey to becoming a personalized and experiential retail leader, emphasizing the need to stay agile in a highly competitive market.

A Vision for Consumer-Centric Growth

The discussion shed light on how both companies are redefining their consumer engagement strategies. Schulman shared insights into Burberry’s investments in digital transformation, including immersive retail experiences and cutting-edge collaborations with tech platforms to reach younger audiences.

“Today’s consumers demand more than just a product—they seek an experience, a story,” Schulman stated. “Our focus is to craft personalized, meaningful interactions that resonate across touchpoints, both online and offline.”

Nordstrom added that delivering exceptional customer experiences has always been at the heart of his company’s operations. He shared how the retailer’s data insights are driving personalization, enabling them to anticipate customer needs and foster loyalty.

Sustainability and Responsibility at the Forefront

A significant portion of the session was dedicated to sustainability, with both leaders highlighting their companies’ efforts to merge profitability with purpose. Schulman emphasized Burberry’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, including initiatives to achieve net-zero emissions and reduce waste through innovative practices.

Nordstrom, meanwhile, spotlighted his company’s community-focused initiatives, including a $50 million pledge to support local causes. “As brands, we have a responsibility to give back—to our communities, our planet, and the people who make our success possible,” he said.

Leadership Lessons and the Future of Luxury

The conversation also delved into leadership, with Schulman reflecting on his experience revitalizing iconic brands like Jimmy Choo and Coach before taking the helm at Burberry. He spoke about the importance of fostering collaboration, embracing change, and maintaining a clear vision.

“Leadership in luxury is about understanding the market while staying true to your brand’s DNA,” Schulman said. “It’s about making bold decisions that will define the future of the brand for generations to come.”

Nordstrom concluded the session with actionable insights for navigating challenges in the retail landscape, emphasizing the need for constant adaptation and collaboration.

The session ended with a lively Q&A, where attendees sought insights into topics like balancing heritage and innovation, scaling a luxury business, and preparing for the next wave of consumer expectations. Both leaders reiterated the importance of staying consumer-focused and leveraging technology to build lasting connections.