Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessIn Focus

This clean beauty brand is on a mission to uncomplicate makeup

IMAGES Group Research
By IMAGES Group Research
11
0
Must Read
IMAGES Group Research
IMAGES Group Research

Founded in 2020, the brand has set its sights on a revenue target of Rs 12 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25

Gush Beauty, founded by Sheil Jain in 2020, is an innovative beauty brand that has made a mark in the industry within a short span of time. The bootstrapped company’s best selling products include sun stick, glow getter, and a range of lipsticks.

The brand’s unique selling proposition (USP) is to prioritise its customers, a value that drives its product development and overall strategy. The brand has set its sights on a revenue target of Rs 12 crore for the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25.

“A clean beauty brand on a mission to uncomplicate makeup and make beauty joyful again,” said Jain about Gush Beauty.

Latest News
Leaders InkDr Mahesh M -

How Brands are Driving Experiential Shopping in the Home & Interiors Category

Brands are luring customers back into stores with personalised experiences driven by technologyHomes often represent one’s personality. For most...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In