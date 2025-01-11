This clean beauty brand is on a mission to uncomplicate makeup

Founded in 2020, the brand has set its sights on a revenue target of Rs 12 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25

Gush Beauty, founded by Sheil Jain in 2020, is an innovative beauty brand that has made a mark in the industry within a short span of time. The bootstrapped company’s best selling products include sun stick, glow getter, and a range of lipsticks.

The brand’s unique selling proposition (USP) is to prioritise its customers, a value that drives its product development and overall strategy. The brand has set its sights on a revenue target of Rs 12 crore for the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25.

“A clean beauty brand on a mission to uncomplicate makeup and make beauty joyful again,” said Jain about Gush Beauty.