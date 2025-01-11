The Souled Store to open first global store in the Middle East this year

Over the next three years, the D2C brand plans to open 3-5 offline stores across key markets in the Middle East

Bengaluru: The Souled Store, a homegrown direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand that specialises in pop-culture-inspired apparel and accessories, is planning to enter the global market this year, starting with the Middle East, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

The brand’s primary mode of entry will be online through a D2C website with merchandise tailored to local preferences. It will also partner with regional e-commerce platforms to increase accessibility and convenience for customers.

“In the Middle East, we are exploring the possibility of 3-5 offline stores in key locations like Dubai and have already identified a few potential locations,” said Harsh Lal, co-founder of The Souled Store.

The initial focus will be on high-traffic cities with a vibrant retail landscape and a strong demand for lifestyle and pop-culture products. Each location would be strategically chosen to ensure a connection with its target audience.

Once a strong presence in the Middle East is established, plans are to expand into Western markets, with a focus on Europe and the US, Lal shared.

“We have a clear understanding of the market’s potential. We plan to open our first international offline store in the next six to seven months as a pilot. If it performs well, we envision that international markets could contribute 40%-50% of our business in the next three to four years,” he added.

The company possesses a strong grasp of what the global market wants concerning its products. “Many Indian apparel brands tend to replicate what Western brands are doing and bring those concepts to India, making it hard for them to expand internationally since they are essentially copying existing models. In contrast, no international brand offers anything comparable to what we do,” Lal said, expressing confidence that its products will find a good market abroad.

The Souled Store was established in 2013 by Vedang Patel, Aditya Sharma, Rohin Samtaney, and Lal. It specialises in streetwear and offers products ranging from t-shirts, bottom wear, footwear, backpacks, fashion accessories and mobile covers.

Initially launched as a digital-first brand with a D2C website, the company expanded to other e-commerce marketplaces and, in 2019, opened its first offline store in Kamla Nagar, New Delhi.

Today, the retailer offers nearly 4,000 products across more than 50 categories and operates 36 stores in 21 cities, covering metros as well as tier-1 and tier-2 locations.

The Mumbai-based brand currently ships around 15,000 to 20,000 orders daily and has over 8 million registered customers on its platform.

By the end of the current fiscal year, the company aims to have 60 stores, and by December 2026, it expects to have approximately 200 stores. Click here to know more about the brand’s expansion plans.