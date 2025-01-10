Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s Star Localmart launches milk subscription service

With the new initiative, customers can buy milk at an affordable price than the maximum retail price (MRP) through a monthly subscription

Bengaluru: Star Localmart, the retail division of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has broadened its product range by introducing premium milk offerings, the company said in a press release on Friday. The fresh milk subscription includes Thote Milk in Maharashtra, as well as Aditya Milk and Dodla Milk in Karnataka.

With the new initiative, customers can buy milk at an affordable price than the maximum retail price (MRP) through a monthly subscription.

Thote Milk Full Cream, typically priced at Rs 72 per liter, is now available at Rs 62 per liter, with a monthly subscription priced at Rs 1800 for 30 liters. Aditya Milk, which usually costs Rs 58 per liter, is now available at Rs 47 per liter, with its monthly subscription priced at Rs 1410 for the month. Dodla Milk, typically costing Rs 50 per liter, will now be available at Rs 43 per liter, and its monthly subscription is priced at Rs 1290.

“With the rising demand for high-quality milk and milk products, we are committed to meeting our customers’ needs by offering superior products at affordable prices. Our goal is to enhance everyday shopping experiences by making essential goods easily accessible and fostering trust with every purchase,” said Srinivas Kolluru, Business Head, Star Localmart.

Neighborhood convenience grocery outlet chain Star Localmart commenced its operations in 2020 with a mission to bring modern retail experience to smaller towns of India. Its grocery stores are multi-brand outlets offering over 3,000 SKUs in compact 1,000–1,200 sq. ft. format.

Currently, the company operates more than 90 stores in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Group envisions becoming India’s largest rural retail chain by opening 3,000 stores in the next 5 years.