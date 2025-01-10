Banana chips brand Beyond Snack secures $8.3 million in Series A funding

The fresh funds will be used to drive Beyond Snack’s expansion into new territories, foster product innovation, and strengthen its supply chain infrastructure

Bengaluru: Kerala-based banana chips brand Beyond Snack has secured $8.3 million in a Series A funding round led by 12 Flags Group, a consumer business-focused fund established by Rakesh Kapoor, the former global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser.

Existing key investors, including NAB Ventures, Japanese VC firm Enrission India Capital, and Faad Network, also participated in this round.

The fresh funds will be used to drive Beyond Snack’s expansion into new territories, foster product innovation, and strengthen its supply chain infrastructure.

“Banana chips have often been underrated due to lack of innovation and right technology, but in reality , they are one of the most delightful snacks out there,” said Manas Madhu, Founder of Beyond Snack. “This new investment empowers us to bring the unique taste of Beyond Snack banana chips to even more snack enthusiasts across the country, elevating their snacking moments to a whole new level.”

The company has previously raised $4 million from NAB Ventures, 100X VC, Faad Network, and other angel investors.

The retailer is present in several e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, with a retail footprint of 20,000 outlets.

“Our investment in Beyond Snack is not just about value creation and growth. It’s also about celebrating and promoting one of India’s homegrown brands. We look forward to seeing how this collaboration will drive innovation, sustainability, and bring joy to snack lovers everywhere,” said Kapoor.

Beyond Snack was founded in 2020 by Madhu, Jyoti Rajguru, and Gautam Raghuraman. Beyond its domestic presence, the brand expanded its global footprint, currently being available in 12 countries.