Menswear brand Zodiac opens store in Delhi

Bengaluru: Men’s fine clothing and accessory brand Zodiac has launched its latest store in Delhi, at Vegas Mall. The outlet offers Zodiac’s signature products including formal shirts, trousers, clubwear, ties, and pocket squares.

“We are excited to add Zodiac to our brand offerings. Its extensive range of premium menswear perfectly complements our vision of offering a world-class shopping experience. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to bringing the best in fashion and lifestyle to our patrons,” said Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President, Vegas Mall, in a press release.

Zodiac was founded in the late 1950s by M Y Noorani as a trading company. Early on, he faced a challenge when a buyer canceled a fabric order. Instead of abandoning the consignment, Noorani paid the import duty, took delivery, and repurposed the fabric into neckties, which became successful, leading to the adoption of the Zodiac brand name.

Later he ventured into men’s accessories like cufflinks, belts, wallets, and handkerchiefs. In the late ’60s, the company entered the shirt market and later added premium trousers to its lineup.

Besides retailing its brands through almost 800 independent retailers, Zodiac follows a company-owned company-operated (COCO) model for its chain of almost 100 stores.