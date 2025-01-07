India economy to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 years: Govt data

The services sector, comprising trade, hotels, transport and communications, is estimated to expand at 5.8% against 6.4% in 2023-24

New Delhi: India’s economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4% in 2024-25, mainly on account of poor showing by the manufacturing and services sector, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) rate of 6.4% will be the lowest since the Covid year (2020-21) when the country witnessed a negative growth of 5.8%. It was 9.7% in 2021-22; 7% in 2022-23; and 8.2% in the last fiscal ended in March 2024.

The first advance estimates of National Income for 2024-25 released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) is lower than the 6.6% projected by the Reserve Bank in December 2024. It is also a tad lower than the finance ministry’s initial projection of 6.5-7%.

The advance estimates will be used in preparation for the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

The manufacturing sector output is expected to decelerate to 5.3% from a high of 9.9% recorded in the previous fiscal, NSO said in the first advance estimates of National Income for 2024-25.

The services sector, comprising trade, hotels, transport and communications, is estimated to expand at 5.8% against 6.4% in 2023-24.

On the other hand, the farm sector is estimated to record a growth of 3.8% in the current fiscal, up from 1.4% in 2023-24.

“Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.2% in Provisional Estimate (PE) of GDP for FY 2023-24,” NSO said.

Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.7% in 2024-25 over the growth rate of 9.6% in 2023-24.

According to the data, nominal GDP (GDP at current prices) is estimated to attain a level of Rs 324.11 lakh crore in the year 2024-25 against Rs 295.36 lakh crore in 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.7%.

The size of the economy, as per the current estimates, is USD 3.8 trillion (@ Rs 85.7/USD) during 2024-25.

Further, the nominal Gross Value Added (GVA) is estimated to attain a level of Rs 292.64 lakh crore in 2024-25 against Rs 267.62 lakh crore in 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.3%.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) at constant prices has witnessed a growth rate of 7.3% during 2024-25 over the growth rate of 4% in the previous financial year.

Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) at Constant Prices has rebounded to a growth rate of 4.1% compared to the growth rate of 2.5% in the previous fiscal.