Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Gems, jewellery sector urges govt to reduce GST to 1% in upcoming Budget

PTI
By PTI
8
0
Representative Image | Credit: Pixabay
Must Read
PTI
PTI

With the continuously increasing gold rates, the current rate of GST is increasingly becoming a burden for the industry and end customers. 

New Delhi: The gems and jewellery sector has urged the government for a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) to 1% on the revenue equivalence ratio to ease the cost burden on the industry in the upcoming Budget.

“We seek rationalisation of taxes and availability of finance to support business,” the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Chairman Rajesh Rokde said in a statement on Tuesday.

With the continuously increasing gold rates, the current rate of GST is increasingly becoming a burden for the industry and end customers, he said.

Therefore, GJC is urging for a reduction in GST from the current 3% to 1% in the upcoming Budget, which will encourage compliance, Rokde said.

The tax reduction will enhance affordability for consumers, especially in rural areas, and most importantly, improve revenue collection by increasing the size of the formal economy, he added.

The industry apex body said there is a need to introduce a concessional GST rate for lab-grown diamonds to fully recognise their sustainable and cost-effective attributes compared to natural diamonds.

Currently, both natural and lab-grown diamonds are taxed at the same GST rate.

GJC further asked the government for a dedicated ministry and urged for state-wise nodal offices and the appointment of a central minister specifically for the jewellery sector.

“We request the government to consider the EMI on jewellery, which has been a long-standing demand of the industry. Gold monetisation Scheme also needs a revamp as it has the potential to unearth idle household gold in the economy and thus helping us to be self-reliant and promote less imports,” GJC Vice-Chairman Avinash Gupta said.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Wagh Bakri Tea to invest Rs 100 cr for setting up new manufacturing unit in Gujarat

The new unit will expand its instant tea and raw material warehouse capacities and will be ready by the third...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In