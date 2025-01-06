Jubilant FoodWorks estimates 56.2% revenue growth in Q3 at Rs 2,153.2 cr

The company’s provisional standalone revenue from operations in the third quarter was at Rs 1,611.1 crore, higher by 18.9 per cent year-on-year.

New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Monday said it estimates a 56.2 per cent growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2,153.2 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, compared to the year-ago period.

In its quarterly update, the company, which operates popular fast food chains such as Domino’s, Popeyes and Dunkin, said the provisional standalone revenue from operations in the third quarter was at Rs 1,611.1 crore, higher by 18.9 per cent year-on-year.

On a like-for-like (LFL) basis, Domino’s India growth was at 12.5 per cent and the same for Turkey was down 3.2 per cent, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

As of October-December quarter end, the JFL Group network reached 3,260 stores, with a net addition of 130 stores during the quarter, it said.

Domino’s India opened 60 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,139 stores, while Domino’s Turkey opened 25 net new stores, ending the quarter with 738 stores, it added.