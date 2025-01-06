Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest NewsResults

Jubilant FoodWorks estimates 56.2% revenue growth in Q3 at Rs 2,153.2 cr

PTI
By PTI
26
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company’s provisional standalone revenue from operations in the third quarter was at Rs 1,611.1 crore, higher by 18.9 per cent year-on-year.

New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Monday said it estimates a 56.2 per cent growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2,153.2 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, compared to the year-ago period.

In its quarterly update, the company, which operates popular fast food chains such as Domino’s, Popeyes and Dunkin, said the provisional standalone revenue from operations in the third quarter was at Rs 1,611.1 crore, higher by 18.9 per cent year-on-year.

On a like-for-like (LFL) basis, Domino’s India growth was at 12.5 per cent and the same for Turkey was down 3.2 per cent, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

As of October-December quarter end, the JFL Group network reached 3,260 stores, with a net addition of 130 stores during the quarter, it said.

Domino’s India opened 60 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,139 stores, while Domino’s Turkey opened 25 net new stores, ending the quarter with 738 stores, it added.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

Prices of tomato, potato in bitter taste; home-cooked meals get costlier in Dec: Report

A 16% on-year increase in vegetable oil cost due to import duty hikes by the government aggravated it for...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In