Honasa appoints Lokesh Chhaparwal as Senior Vice President – Technology & Engineering

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Limited, home to brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr. Sheth’s, and Staze Beauty, has announced the appointment of Lokesh Chhaparwal as Senior Vice President – Technology & Engineering, the company said in a release on Monday.

In his new role, Chhaparwal will lead Honasa’s technological initiatives with a focus on integrating advanced solutions to support the company’s expanding consumer base, the release addded.

He will oversee a range of key areas, including the enhancement of digital platforms such as websites and mobile applications, optimization of supply chain processes through SAP systems, and the implementation of marketing technologies to deliver personalized consumer experiences. Additionally, Lokesh will prioritize internal security measures to safeguard sensitive data and ensure operational excellence.

“As we continue to innovate and evolve, technology will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the beauty and personal care industry. Lokesh brings extensive experience in leveraging data to elevate customer experiences and streamline business operations. His proven expertise in driving technology adoption and his vision for creating personalized connections with consumers make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Varun Alagh, CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited.

Lokesh Chhaparwal brings over 13 years of experience in product engineering, data strategy, and innovation to Honasa Consumer Limited. Before this appointment, he served as AVP and Head of Engineering at Snapdeal, where he spearheaded the development of scalable, data-driven solutions.

“I am thrilled to join Honasa Consumer Limited, a pioneer in the beauty and personal care sector. The company’s commitment to creating consumer-first products aligns perfectly with my passion for utilizing technology to address complex challenges and deliver impactful solutions. Honasa’s vision of innovation and sustainability inspires me, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to enhance consumer experiences, push creative boundaries, and set new industry benchmarks,” said Chhaparwal.

With a robust omni-channel distribution network spanning over 100,000 FMCG retail locations and covering more than 18,000 pin codes across India, Honasa’s products are accessible to consumers in over 700 districts nationwide.