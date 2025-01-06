DHL Express inks pact with GJEPC for domestically-made jewellery exports

The collaboration will help the industry expand its footprint and increase revenue

New Delhi: Global express services operator DHL Express on Monday signed an initial pact with gems and jewellery industry apex body GJEPC for domestically-made jewellery exports, leveraging its time-definite international (TDI) delivery service.

The service will be offered in Mumbai, and later, it will be expanded to major jewellery hubs at Surat, Jaipur, Delhi and Bengaluru, DHL Express said.

The pact is aimed at simplifying the customs clearance process for jewellery shipments, reducing transit times, paperwork and costs compared to traditional cargo shipping methods.

According to Zion Market Research, the global online jewellery market is estimated to nearly triple to USD 130.86 billion by 2032 from USD 45.33 billion in 2023, and this presents a significant opportunity for Indian exporters to tap into a growing consumer base and expand their market reach, DHL Express said.

“Our product offering for exporting fine jewellery shipments addresses critical pain points for local exporters through our trusted, seamless, and cost-effective shipping solution. Through this partnership, we are simplifying international shipping and providing jewellery makers with the tools they need to thrive in global markets,” said RS Subramanian, Senior Vice President South Asia, DHL Express.

This collaboration will empower small and medium-sized enterprises to thrive in global markets, it noted.

GJEPC members will benefit from exclusive discounts and direct participation in seminars where DHL will educate exporters about best practices for global shipping.

“GJEPC has been actively working towards simplifying the export process for our members, as well as the industry on the whole, to enable the shipment of gems and jewellery across borders through e-commerce channels,” said Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC.

The pact signed with DHL today will help us navigate international waters by relying on their expertise to simplify the cross-border logistics process, he added.

DHL Express said its TDI service ensures competitive transit times, reliable door-to-door delivery, and optional shipment protection that reimburses the value of goods in rare instances of loss.