Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsResults

V2 Retail’s Q3 revenue up 58.1% to Rs 591 cr

PTI
By PTI
31
0
Representative Image | Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 160, with 21 new openings during the quarter.

New Delhi: V2 Retail reported a 58.1% increase in standalone revenue from operations on Thursday, to Rs 591.03 crore for the December quarter.

V2 Retail told the BSE in a regulatory filing that the value retailer reported revenue from operations of Rs 373.76 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

“Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 591.03 crore registering a 58% YoY growth,” V2 Retail said while sharing the quarter-end update.

The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 160, with 21 new openings during the quarter.

“V2 Retail continues its strategic expansion into key markets, bringing the total retail area to 17.22 lakh sq ft,” it said.

The Ram Chandra Agarwal-promoted company has achieved same-store sales growth of 25% in Q3, FY25 as compared to Q3, FY24, helped by a “strong consumer demand and operational efficiency”, it added.

Shares of V2 Retail Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,643.75 on the BSE, down 2.60% from its previous close.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Pizza Hut opens 3 outlets in Mumbai

The new Pizza Hut stores are located at Square Mall in Vile Parle, Gharda Circle in Dombivli, and Ganesh...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In