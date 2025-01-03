Register Now
UPI transactions rises 8% to 16.73 bn in Dec: NPCI data

In November, the UPI transaction count was 15.48 billion

New Delhi: Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record 16.73 billion in December, recording a growth of 8 per cent over the preceding month, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

NPCI said the value of the transactions worked at Rs 23.25 lakh crore in December 2024 as against Rs 21.55 lakh crore in November.

The average daily transaction count during December was 539.68 million, up from 516.07 million in November.

In value terms, the average daily transaction amounted to Rs 74,990 crore in December. This compares with Rs 71,840 crore in November.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks’ Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

NPCI runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants’ end while making purchases.

