Pizza Hut opens 3 outlets in Mumbai

The new Pizza Hut stores are located at Square Mall in Vile Parle, Gharda Circle in Dombivli, and Ganesh Mandir Road in Titwala

Bengaluru: Quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Pizza Hut has expanded its retail footprint in India with three new stores in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a company official wrote on social media.

The stores are located at Square Mall in Vile Parle, Gharda Circle in Dombivli, and Ganesh Mandir Road in Titwala.

“We are delighted to announce that 3 new Pizza Hut stores are now open and ready to serve you,” said Manish Poipkar, Head of Business Development at Devyani International Ltd. (DIL) in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store launch.

DIL is India’s largest franchisee for Yum Brands, operating KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, and the exclusive franchisee for Costa Coffee cafes in the country.

The QSR operator opened the first Pizza Hut store in India in 1997 at Jaipur. It operates around 600 Pizza Hut stores in India and Nepal as of 30 September 2024.

DIL operates more than 1,900 stores across brands in over 260 cities in India, Thailand, Nigeria and Nepal. The company is on track to achieve its target of reaching the 2,000-store count milestone in the current fiscal.