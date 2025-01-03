Register Now
Over 7 lakh sellers, service providers onboarded ONDC so far

New Delhi: Over seven lakh sellers and service providers have been onboarded on Open Network for Digital Commerce (OND) so far, the government said on Thursday.

A government-backed initiative, ONDC was launched in 2021. It was set up primarily to make digital commerce accessible to smaller players.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ONDC has contributed to empowering small businesses and revolutionising e-commerce.

In a post on X, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in the last three years, the platform has empowered small enterprises by creating a level-playing field for them on the network.

ONDC aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It helps small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector.

It is a non-profit company, which has formulated a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payments gateway operators.

Responding to Goyal’s post, Modi said “ONDC has contributed to empowering small businesses and revolutionising e-commerce, thus playing a vital role in furthering growth and prosperity.”

ONDC has so far crossed 150 million transactions with over 200 network participants.

