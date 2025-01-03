Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsRetail

Avenue Supermarts stock jumps over 15%

PTI
By PTI
10
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Avenue Supermarts on Thursday reported a 17.5% increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,565.23 crore for the December quarter of 2024-25

New Delhi: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, surged over 15% on Friday morning after the firm reported a 17.5% increase in standalone revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The stock jumped 15.12% to Rs 4,165 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it soared 15.36% to Rs 4,165.90.

Avenue Supermarts on Thursday reported a 17.5% increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,565.23 crore for the December quarter of 2024-25.

The company had posted a revenue of Rs 13,247.33 crore in the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE. The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 387.

Revenue for the quarter is subject to limited review by statutory auditors of the company, it said.

In October-December 2022-23, standalone revenue was Rs 11,304.58 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Pizza Hut opens 3 outlets in Mumbai

The new Pizza Hut stores are located at Square Mall in Vile Parle, Gharda Circle in Dombivli, and Ganesh...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In