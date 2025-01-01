Wakefit reaches 100 store milestone

The new Wakefit store is located at Kirtinagar, Delhi

Bengaluru: Furnishing and sleep solution brand Wakefit has celebrated the milestone of its 100th offline store in the country, located at Kirtinagar, Delhi, a company official wrote on social media.

In the past year alone, the company opened over 65 new stores and expanded to 40 cities across India, with a retail footprint of more than 3.4 lakh sq. ft.

“I am pleased to share that Wakefit has officially launched its 100th store at Kirtinagar, Delhi,” Dibyendu Panda, VP Retail – Wakefit said in a LinkedIn post, while sharing pictures of a few recently opened stores.

Its offline retail channel now contributes over 35% to the organisation’s total revenue, having grown by more than 100% year-over-year (YoY).

“We have proudly served over 3 lakh customers in this short span, showcasing the impact of our commitment to bringing quality products closer to every Indian home,” Panda further wrote.

The online-first brand recently achieved a milestone by crossing the Rs 1,000 crore revenue mark, recording Rs 1,017 crore. It also returns to EBITDA profitability for Fiscal year (FY) 2024. with an year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase of 24% from FY23.

“As we approach 2025, we are aiming to maintain double-digit growth while expanding its product categories and doubling down on omnichannel expansion,” Ankit Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Wakefit, told IndiaRetailing in a previous interaction.