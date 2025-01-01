Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Home Decor & FurnishingLatest News

Wakefit reaches 100 store milestone

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
41
0
Wakefit store in Bengaluru; Source: www.wakefit.co
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new Wakefit store is located at Kirtinagar, Delhi

Bengaluru: Furnishing and sleep solution brand Wakefit has celebrated the milestone of its 100th offline store in the country, located at Kirtinagar, Delhi, a company official wrote on social media.

In the past year alone, the company opened over 65 new stores and expanded to 40 cities across India, with a retail footprint of more than 3.4 lakh sq. ft.

“I am pleased to share that Wakefit has officially launched its 100th store at Kirtinagar, Delhi,” Dibyendu Panda, VP Retail – Wakefit said in a LinkedIn post, while sharing pictures of a few recently opened stores.

Its offline retail channel now contributes over 35% to the organisation’s total revenue, having grown by more than 100% year-over-year (YoY). 

“We have proudly served over 3 lakh customers in this short span, showcasing the impact of our commitment to bringing quality products closer to every Indian home,” Panda further wrote.

The online-first brand recently achieved a milestone by crossing the Rs 1,000 crore revenue mark, recording Rs 1,017 crore. It also returns to EBITDA profitability for Fiscal year (FY) 2024. with an year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase of 24% from FY23.

“As we approach 2025, we are aiming to maintain double-digit growth while expanding its product categories and doubling down on omnichannel expansion,”  Ankit Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Wakefit, told IndiaRetailing in a previous interaction.

Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

Quick Commerce will rival e-commerce majors Amazon, Flipkart in 2025: Zepto CEO

IPO-headed Zepto reported a 120% increase in operating revenue to Rs 4,454 crore in FY24.New Delhi: The quick commerce...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In