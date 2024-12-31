Menswear brand The Indian Garage Co. enters Kerala

The new store of TIGC is located at Lulu Mall, Kochi

Bengaluru: City-based menswear brand The Indian Garage Co. (TIGC) has entered Kerala, with its latest store located at Lulu Mall, Kochi, the company wrote in a social media post. It is the third brick-and-mortar store of TIGC in India.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our 3rd store at the iconic Lulu Mall, Kochi, marking our first step into Kerala,” said TIGC in a LinkedIn post, while sharing pictures of the new store.

The outlet was inaugurated by Shibu Philips, Director of Shopping Malls, Lulu Group India.

In addition to its flagship menswear brand, the store will showcase its womenswear line, FreeHand, and plus-sized fashion line, HardSoda.

TIGC forayed into the offline retail market in October this year, after 12 years of thriving in the online space. Its first store is situated in one of Bengaluru’s busiest shopping hubs, Brigade Road, and spans 3,000 sq. ft. of retail space. Its second store was opened in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, earlier this month.

In the long run, the company plans to launch approximately 80 to 100 stores pan India over the next three to five years, said Alka Dembla, Head of Retail at TIGC in a previous interaction.

TIGC was founded in 2012 by Anant Tanted with a team of just four individuals. Today, the company has grown to approximately 400 employees. In the fiscal year 2024, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 400 crore and is now targeting Rs 600 crore by the end of FY25.