5 Fashion Brand Collabs No One Saw Coming In 2024

2024 has brought forth some of the most surprising fashion collaborations that have taken the social media by storm

Bengaluru: In the ever-evolving world of fashion, collaborations have become the secret ingredient to creating buzz and trends. From luxury giants teaming up with streetwear retailers to unexpected partnerships with gourmet brands, 2024 has delivered a fresh wave of collaborations that have left fashion enthusiasts surprised.

Here, we spotlight five unexpected fashion brand collaborations of the year—pairings that no one anticipated but everyone is talking about.

Anita Dongre x Barbie

Ahead of the Hindu festival of lights in October, Mattel Inc., the parent company of fashion doll Barbie, introduced the first-ever Diwali Barbie Doll, designed by Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, founder of the Mumbai-based brand House of Anita Dongre.

The doll wore a lehenga named ‘Moonlight Bloom’, designed by Dongre, featuring a choli top, Rajasthani floral koti vest, and a lehenga skirt adorned with motifs of dahlias, jasmine, and lotus.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the doll is available globally through major toy retailers as online and offline including Hamleys and Mattel Shop.

Nykaa x Ganji Chudail

Indian beauty retail company Nykaa collaborated with the fictional internet sensation Ganji Chudail for an online marketing campaign in September this year.

The storyline featured Ganji Chudail facing rejection from an ‘alpha male’ named Birju, leading her to undergo a makeover with the help of Nykaa products and guidance from Nykaa Babe on a hair care routine.

The quirky character Ganji Chudail (bald witch) is known for her eccentric antics and comedic style and seems an unconventional choice for a beauty brand like Nykaa. However, the campaign struck a chord online, amassing over 11 million views on Instagram within just 24 hours.

HUEMN x Lay’s

Lay’s, the American potato chips brand owned by PepsiCo, partnered with Huemn, a decade-old New Delhi-based ready-to-wear fashion label, to launch a limited-edition merchandise collection in November.

This 25-piece collection draws inspiration from Lay’s’ vibrant packaging, showcasing dual-tone ridged chip patterns integrated into Huemn’s signature oversized sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, shirts, and bodysuits.

The merchandise is available at Huemn’s physical stores and its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website, with prices starting at Rs 4,900.

This collaboration is not Huemn’s first venture with PepsiCo; the brand previously worked with Pepsi on an exclusive collection to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Crocs x Duolingo

Crocs, the American footwear brand known for its foam-based comfort-first shoes, teamed up with language learning app Duolingo in August 2024, to launch a limited-edition footwear collection.

The Duolingo x Crocs Classic Clog features a neon green colour, inspired by Duolingo’s green mascot, Duo. These clogs are pre-loaded with Jibbitz charms that represent various milestones users can unlock in the Duolingo app.

This exclusive collection made its debut at a Duolingo pop-up event in New York City and is now available on Crocs’ official website (store.duolingo.com) for $69.95.

Earlier in this year, Crocs also collaborated with DC Comics to create Batmobile-themed clogs, honoring the comic book superhero Batman’s 85th anniversary.

Kate Spade x Heinz

Kate Spade, the New York-based lifestyle brand under Tapestry, Inc., partnered with Heinz, the US food company famous for its tomato ketchup in June 2024, to launch a limited-edition accessories and apparel collection.

This merchandise included totes, pouches, small leather items, ready-to-wear t-shirts, footwear, keychains, phone cases, and more, all designed in Heinz’s signature red shade.

Priced between $45 and $398, the collection is available through select Kate Spade New York stores, department stores, wholesale outlets, and online at katespade.com, serving markets in China, Europe, Japan, North America, and Southeast Asia.