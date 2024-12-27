Register Now
India has lost one of its tallest leaders, finest economists: K M Birla

Mourning the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Sing, Birla said over several decades in public life, his intellect, wisdom, and humility stood as exemplars, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s conscience

New Delhi: India has lost one of its tallest leaders and finest economists with the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Friday.

Mourning the death of Singh, Birla said over several decades in public life, his intellect, wisdom, and humility stood as exemplars, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s conscience.

“India has lost one of its tallest leaders and finest economists. His most defining contribution — the epochal 91 reforms spurred a multi-decadal economic boom and more importantly reshaped the calculus of possibilities for India and Indians,” Birla said in a statement.

He further said, “Over several decades in public life, his intellect, wisdom, and humility stood as exemplars, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s conscience.”

Singh’s extraordinary rise from humble beginnings to the Prime Minister’s office epitomises the boundless potential of India and serves as an inspiration for generations of Indians, Birla added.

Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

In a post on X, JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal described Singh as “a statesman of humility” and wisdom-India owes him a debt of gratitude.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former Prime Minister of India and the visionary leader behind India’s economic liberalization,” Jindal wrote.

