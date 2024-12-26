Malabar Gold & Diamonds enters Amritsar

Located at 14th Mall Road, White Avenue, the 4,000 sq. ft. store offers collections of gold, diamond, gemstone jewellery and more

Bengaluru: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s sixth-largest jewellery retailer, has expanded its retail footprint in North India with the launch of its first showroom in Amritsar, the company said in a press release.

Located at 14th Mall Road, White Avenue, the 4,000 sq. ft. store offers collections of gold, diamond, gemstone jewellery and more. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Om Prakash Soni, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ exclusive brands are available in the showroom, including Mine diamond jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted designs, and Precia gemstone collections. Additionally, a dedicated bridal arena presents over 30,000 jewellery designs, ranging from bridal and solitaire pieces to lightweight jewellery.

To mark the opening, the brand provides up to 25% off on making charges for gold and diamond jewellery, and a flat 25% off on gemstone and uncut jewellery.

Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has a retail network of over 370 showrooms spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia.