Reliance Retail joins hands with Department of Consumer Affairs

New Delhi: Reliance Retail Limited has joined hands with the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, a release by the company said.

The pledge-signing ceremony, commemorating National Consumer Day, took place in the presence of Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, B L Verma, Hon’ble Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, and Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs.

Representing Reliance Retail, Ravi Gandhi, President and Chief Public Policy & Regulatory Office, signed the pledge, encompassing the company’s platforms, including JioMart, AJIO, Reliance Digital, and Netmeds. This initiative reflects Reliance Retail’s continued commitment to upholding the highest product safety standards and fostering consumer trust.

“At Reliance Retail, consumer safety is integral to our mission. By signing this pledge, we strengthen our resolve to create a safe, compliant, and trustworthy e-commerce ecosystem that benefits millions of customers nationwide,” said Ravi Gandhi.

Celebrated annually on December 24, National Consumer Day underscores the significance of consumer rights in India’s economic landscape. Reliance Retail’s participation in the pledge exemplifies its dedication to protecting consumer interests and strengthening trust across its extensive customer base.

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), operates a vast omnichannel network of 18,918 stores and digital commerce platforms spanning Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, and Pharma. With a registered customer base exceeding 316 million, RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 306,786 crore and a net profit of Rs 11,101 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.