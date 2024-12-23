Celio unveils largest flagship store in India at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai

The flagship store offers a range of menswear, from casual shirts and chinos to sophisticated jackets and accessories.

New Delhi: French menswear brand Celio has launched its largest store in India at the Phoenix Palladium Mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai, a release by the company said.

The inauguration was attended by Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapoor, Atul Ruia, Chairman of The Phoenix Mills, and Satyen Momaya, CEO of Celio India.

“We are thrilled to unveil our largest store in India at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai. This city has always been a hub for fashion and culture, and Mumbaikars have shown immense love for Celio over the years. Our flagship store signifies not just growth but also a deeper connection with the city’s fashion-forward audience,” said Satyen Momaya, CEO of Celio India. “At Celio, we are committed to blending French sophistication with India’s dynamic fashion trends to offer the very best to our customers.”

In India, Celio offers a diverse range of casual wear, denim, and smart workwear through 65 exclusive standalone stores and over 700 outlets in leading departmental stores. Known for decoding global fashion trends and delivering stylish, contemporary menswear, Celio curates collections designed for every moment in a man’s life, capturing effortless style and sophistication.