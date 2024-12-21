Primark, Argos lead the UK’s hottest brands list

Both Primark and Argos achieved a 94% brand awareness among the respondents of the survey followed by Marks & Spencer and Next at 93%

In the UK e-commerce scene, local brands such as Argos and Primark are ranked as the most popular online fashion brands, as per a latest survey on the data analytics platform Statista. Both Argos and Primark achieved a 94% brand awareness among the respondents of the survey.

Argos Ltd., owned by UK-based supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, primarily operates within the UK. In contrast, Primark, an Irish brand, has expanded its presence across several European countries and the US.

The survey collected responses from 1,247 participants aged between 18 and 64 years.

Marks & Spencer and Next both garnered 93% brand awareness in the survey, closely followed by H&M and JD Sports at 92%. John Lewis ranked next with 89%, while River Island secured 88%. Notably, Zara, a Spanish brand, was recognised by only 86% of UK respondents.

In the lower half of the list, the brands include Debenhams (85%), ASOS (83%), Very (82%), Boohoo (81%), SHEIN (80%), Temu (80%), and PrettyLittleThing (70%).

At the very bottom of the list are M and M Direct (UK) with 51% brand awareness and Zalando (Germany) at 40%.