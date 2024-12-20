Haldiram Snack to invest Rs 300 crore in Bihar; will set up manufacturing plant

The manufacturing plant is expected to be operational by mid-2027

Patna: Haldiram Snack, a leading player in the packaged food industry, will invest Rs 300 crore in Bihar to set up a manufacturing unit, said a company official here on Friday.

The company, which manufactures sweets, namkeen, bhujia , snacks and other food items, has signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Bihar government to make an investment of Rs 300 crore, said its Vice President Sanjay Singhania.

“We are setting up a manufacturing plant for sweets, namkeens and snacks in Bihar. We will be investing Rs 300 crore,” Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Vice President Sanjay Singhania told PTI on the sidelines of Bihar Business Connect 2024.

The Agarwal family-promoted company has acquired a 12-acre land at Sikanderpur in Bihta to set up this plant.

“The plant will be operational by mid-2027,” he added.

The state government is organizing a global investors summit — Bihar Business Connect 2024 — to attract investments.

The second edition being held here has seen the signing of MoUs worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore, more than three times of Rs 53,000 crore seen in the last year.

Promoted by the Agarwal family, Haldiram is India’s largest packed snack and sweets company and restaurant operator.

Established in 1937 as a retail sweets and namkeen shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan by Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, Haldiram sells products in over 80 countries.

Later the business was divided between Agarwal scions based in Delhi, Nagpur and Kolkata, running businesses separately.

In 2022, it was announced that the packaged snacks businesses of Delhi-based Haldiram Snacks and Nagpur-based Haldiram Foods International would be first demerged and then merged into an entity named Haldiram Snacks Food.