Promoter of Doms Industries sells 4.6% stake for Rs 798 cr

Shares of DOMS Industries fell 4.07% to close at Rs 2,930.95 apiece on the NSE.

New Delhi: Italian multinational FILA Group — one of the promoters of DOMS Industries — on Thursday divested a 4.6% stake for Rs 798 crore through an open market transaction.

DOMS manufactures and markets a wide range of stationery and art materials, while FILA Group is a supplier of art materials and has a portfolio of 25 iconic brands.

FILA — Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SPA offloaded 27,73,407 shares in two tranches, or 4.6% stake, in DOMS Industries, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were sold in per price range of Rs 2,879.12-2,879.47 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 798.54 crore.

After the latest transaction, Fila Group’s shareholding in DOMS Industries has come down to 25.98% from 30.58%.

Also, the combined promoter and promoter group entities’ stakeholding in DOMS Industries has declined to 70.36% from 74.96%.

Meanwhile, Axis Asset Management Company and Axis Mutual Fund purchased 7.35 lakh shares of DOMS Industries at an average price of Rs 2,879 per piece.

This took the deal value to Rs 211.46 crore.

Details of the other buyers of DOMS Industries’ shares could not be ascertained on the NSE.