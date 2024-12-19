Zomato launches accelerated safety response program

New Initiative Automatically Detects Crashes and Dispatches Emergency Assistance, Reinforcing Zomato’s Commitment to Partner Well-Being

New Delhi: Zomato has announced the launch of its Accelerated Safety Response Program, a groundbreaking feature designed to ensure the safety and well-being of its delivery partners, the company said in a release.

This feature, integrated within the delivery partner app, automatically detects crashes and triggers immediate emergency assistance.

Upon detecting a collision, the app alerts Zomato’s central response system, which promptly dispatches an ambulance to the partner’s exact location. By eliminating the need for manual intervention, this program helps save critical time during emergencies, reaffirming Zomato’s steadfast commitment to delivery partner safety.

The feature was unveiled during the second edition of the ‘Sustainability and Inclusivity: Role of the Platform Economy’ Conference, co-organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Invest India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Zomato. The event featured Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways, as the Chief Guest, who virtually addressed the audience and supported the initiative. Attendees also participated in a ‘Road Safety’ pledge to promote safer roads and practices.

“Sustainability is deeply ingrained in Zomato’s core ethos. We are steadfast in prioritizing the safety and well-being of our delivery partners,” said Anjali Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zomato. “The launch of the Accelerated Safety Response system underscores our commitment to supporting our partners during critical moments. Through such innovative programs, we continue to integrate sustainability into every aspect of Zomato’s operations.”

Over the years, Zomato has consistently introduced initiatives to enhance delivery partner welfare, including: