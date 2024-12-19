Register Now
KiranaPro raises capital in seed funding round

PTI
By PTI
The capital will be used to scale up KiranaPro's operational teams, strengthen its ONDC-enabled technology infrastructure, and launch its consumer app

Mumbai: Quick commerce startup KiranaPro on Wednesday said it has raised capital in a seed funding round.

The platform also launched dedicated counters in supermarkets to process 10-minute deliveries, it said.

The seed funding round saw participation from early-stage venture firms such as TurboStart, Unpopular Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, and Snow Leopard Ventures besides leading angel investors, including Yatish Talvadia (MilkBasket) and Vikas Taneja (Boston Consulting Group), it said without disclosing the quantum of funds.

The capital will be used to scale up KiranaPro’s operational teams, strengthen its ONDC-enabled technology infrastructure, and launch its consumer app, it said.

“India’s kirana stores have served as the backbone of our retail economy for decades. By combining their strengths with innovative technology, we’re enabling them to compete with the biggest e-commerce players while retaining their unique trust and reliability,” KiranaPro Co-Founder and CEO Deepak Ravindran said.

