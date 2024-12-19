Dmart most-valuable India co founded by self-made entrepreneur post-2000

Tomato’s rival Swiggy, founded by Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy came in third with a valuation of Rs 1.01 lakh crore which was 52% higher…

New Delhi: Radhakishan Damani-promoted Supermarket chain Dmart has emerged as the most valuable Indian company founded by a self-made entrepreneur post-2000, with a valuation of Rs 3.42 lakh crore, as per data released by Hurun on Wednesday.

Dmart owner Avenue Supermarket’s value rose 44% during the year, Zomato founded by Deepinder Goyal, saw a 190% jump in valuation at Rs 2.51 lakh crore to occupy the second rank in the list collated by Hurun India.

Zomato’s rival Swiggy, founded by Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy came in third with a valuation of Rs 1.01 lakh crore which was 52% higher, the report said.

Damani’s Dmart had topped the list last year as well and was followed by Flipkart and Zomato. Flipkart, Paytm, Max Healthcare, and Cre, who were among the top 10 most-valued last year, have dropped off from the top 10.

Among the top 10, fourth-placed Makemytrip founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow with a valuation of Rs 99,300 crore and sixth-placed Policy Bazaar founded by Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal were the new entrants.

Seventh-ranked Dream 11 founded by Bhavit Sheth and Harsh Jain, and ninth-placed Razorpay founded by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar dropped in the rankings during the year.

The direct tax outgo for the top 200 self-made entrepreneurs who founded their enterprises post-2000 was reduced by 10% to Rs 4,570 crore in the last year, as per the IDFC First Private and Hurun India’s top 200 self-made entrepreneurs of the millennia 2024 report.

Bengaluru tops as the favourite location, with 66 of the top 200 companies headquartered in the garden city and Mumbai comes second at 36, while IIT Delhi has contributed the largest number of founders to the list.

These 200 companies employ about 10 lakh people, the report said.

Online beauty retailer Nykaa founded by Falguni Nayyar tops the 19 women entrepreneurs-founded businesses on the list, while Zepto’s 21-year-old founder Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest one on the list with his business valued at Rs 41,800 crore.