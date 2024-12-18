KSH Integrated Logistics expands warehousing operations in Jaipur

The new 15,000 sq. ft. facility is located at Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKI), Jaipur

Bengaluru: Third-party logistics (3PL) fulfillment company KSH Integrated Logistics has expanded its footprint in Jaipur with the launch of a new 15,000 sq. ft. multiclient warehousing facility at Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKI), the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The facility will address the growing demand for shared and compliant warehousing solutions, supporting businesses from various sectors including FMCG, consumer durables, automotive, engineering, and office products.

“The launch of our new multiclient warehousing facility in Jaipur marks another significant milestone in our journey to empower businesses with flexible and efficient logistics solutions,” said Vinay Patil, VP – Business Development at KSH Integrated Logistics.

“By strengthening our presence in Jaipur, we are well-positioned to support our clients’ growth and contribute to the region’s industrial ecosystem,” he added.

Currently, KSH is managing operations in the office products and stationery sector, but the facility will also cater to other segments.