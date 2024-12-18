Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsWarehousing

KSH Integrated Logistics expands warehousing operations in Jaipur

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
17
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new 15,000 sq. ft. facility is located at Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKI), Jaipur

Bengaluru: Third-party logistics (3PL) fulfillment company KSH Integrated Logistics has expanded its footprint in Jaipur with the launch of a new 15,000 sq. ft. multiclient warehousing facility at Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKI), the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The facility will address the growing demand for shared and compliant warehousing solutions, supporting businesses from various sectors including FMCG, consumer durables, automotive, engineering, and office products.

“The launch of our new multiclient warehousing facility in Jaipur marks another significant milestone in our journey to empower businesses with flexible and efficient logistics solutions,” said Vinay Patil, VP – Business Development at KSH Integrated Logistics.

“By strengthening our presence in Jaipur, we are well-positioned to support our clients’ growth and contribute to the region’s industrial ecosystem,” he added.

Currently, KSH is managing operations in the office products and stationery sector, but the facility will also cater to other segments.

Latest News
INDIA FOOD FORUM - Food & GroceryIndiaretailing Bureau -

Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai welcomes 4 new brands

The newly launched brands include Lifestyle, Celio, Ecco, and San-Cha Tea Boutique Bengaluru: Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai, operated by...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In