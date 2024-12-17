Pepperfry elevates Madhusudan Bihani to Chief Financial Officer

In his new role, Bihani will be responsible for overseeing the company’s corporate strategy, financial planning and operations, fundraising efforts, as well as legal and corporate affairs

New Delhi: Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home decor company, on Tuesday announced the elevation of Madhusudan Bihani as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Prior to the elevation, Bihani was Vice President – Finance.

With close to two decades of experience in finance, corporate compliance, taxation and auditing, Bihani’s elevation marks a key milestone for the company as it continues its growth trajectory, the company said in a release.

In his new role as CFO, Bihani will be responsible for overseeing the company’s corporate strategy, financial planning and operations, fundraising efforts, as well as legal and corporate affairs.

“His role will provide a structured definition towards helping the company through its next phase of growth and expansion,” according to the company.

Bihani joined Pepperfry in 2019 as AVP – Finance, and progressively advanced to the role of VP – Finance in 2021.

Over the past six years, he has played a crucial role in driving Pepperfry’s growth, financial discipline, operational efficiencies and robust compliance frameworks.

“His efforts have been instrumental in improving profitability, streamlining financial operations and supporting strategic initiatives,” the release said.