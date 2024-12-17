Register Now
iD Fresh Food appoints Gaurav Kwatra as Chief Marketing Officer

Gaurav Kwatra, CMO iD Fresh Food
Kwatra will be responsible for spearheading iD Fresh’s marketing and brand-building strategies, accelerate market expansion and drive greater customer engagement

Bengaluru: Consumer fresh food brand iD Fresh has appointed Gaurav Kwatra as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), the company said in a press release on Monday. 

Kwatra will be responsible for spearheading iD Fresh’s marketing and brand-building strategies, accelerate market expansion and drive greater customer engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kwatra to the iD Fresh family. With his deep expertise in brand-building and innovation across global and Indian markets, we are confident that Gaurav will bring a fresh perspective and energy to our journey,” said Rajat Diwaker, CEO (India), iD Fresh Food. “This leadership appointment marks an exciting new chapter as we continue to strengthen our presence in India and beyond.” 

Kwatra has over two decades of experience in building and leading global and Indian brands including Nestle and Britannia. 

“I am excited to join iD Fresh at such an important time in the company’s growth journey. I look forward to enhancing iD Fresh’s market presence and creating deeper connections with our consumers,” said Kwatra.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Bengaluru, iD Fresh Food offers a range of ready-to-cook, fresh Indian foods. Currently, it caters to over 45 cities, across 30,000 retail stores in India, UAE, USA and UK. 

