Gargi by PNGS ropes Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
As the face of both PNGS and Gargi, Palkar will feature in the brand’s latest marketing campaign 

Bengaluru: Fashion jewellery brand Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS) has onboarded Indian actor and influencer Mithila Palkar as its new brand ambassador, the company said in a press release.  

As the face of both PNGS and Gargi, she will feature in a marketing campaign designed to inspire a fresh generation of jewellery enthusiasts, the release added.

“Gargi by PNGS represents the elegance and versatility that every woman seeks. I am thrilled to be part of a brand that celebrates individuality and tradition in such a beautiful way,” said Palkar.

Gargi was launched in 2021 by 200-year old PNGS brand under the artificial jewellery segment. 

“In three years, Gargi has created a distinct space in the jewellery market by offering exceptional designs that balance tradition and modernity,” said Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS. “Today, we have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1200 crore, and our association with Palkar marks an exciting new chapter in our journey.”

Apart from its six exclusive outlets in Mumbai, spanning locations such as Thane, Nashik, Vashi, Shivajinagar, Wakad, and Sadashiv Peth, the company also sells through its online platform and operates over 25 shop-in-shops with department store chain Shoppers Stop.

Currently, Gargi aims to open 10 company-owned stores and expand its presence with more shop-in-shop (SIS) outlets across India.

